VALENTINE’S DAY: Adeleke vows to continue showing love to civil servants.

The Executive Governor of Osun State, Sen. Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke has restated his commitment to the welfare and well being of civil and public servants in the state.

In a press statement released to the public by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, he said the governor, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Hon. Teslim Igbalaye at the 2023 Valentine Day celebration organised by the State chapter of the Nigeria Civil Service Union, reaffirmed his solidarity and the support of his administration for the well being and welfare of the hardworking civil servants in the state.

According to the statement, he said “You will find in me the most civil service friendly Governor in our history. As I vow to show love, brotherhood and fraternity, I make bold to say that my government is already demonstrating its affection for our civil servants. My actions on salaries, pensions and other issues are just the beginning. You will see more actions and deeds targeted at transforming the service for greater performance.

Conclusively, Gov. Adeleke said “My vision is to deliver a public service that is well motivated, empowered and trained to fast track our development agenda. In me, you have a partner as we jointly work to move the state forward”, the Governor promised the civil servants.

