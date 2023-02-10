Valentine Season: Polaris Bank Excites Existing, Prospective Customers With Rewards

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Polaris Bank has excited existing and prospective customers with rewards this valentine’s season.

NewsOnline reports that Polaris Bank has announced plans to delight its existing and new customers this Valentine season with exciting rewards. The campaign is themed: Polaris Purple reward.

According to the Bank, existing and prospective customers stand a chance to enjoy a reward of N5,000 worth of data in the Valentine campaign when they perform any of these transactions on VULTe: bill payment, interbank transaction and airtime purchase. Fifty (50) customers with highest cumulative transaction value within the period will be reward.

The qualifying criteria include:

• Registration on VULTe

• Perform either of these transactions; bill payment, interbank transaction or airtime purchase and stand a chance of being rewarded.

On Friday, 17th February 2023, 50 customers with the highest transaction cumulative value will be announced via the Bank’s Instagram handle.

Polaris Bank’s Group Head, Strategic Brand Management, Mr. Nduneche Ezurike, who announced the Valentine reward exercise on behalf of the Bank disclosed that, “The reward campaign which will run from February 8th to 14th 2023, is another opportunity to show love to our esteemed customers by rewarding their loyalty for banking with us.”

“Valentine is known globally as a season of love and sharing, and as a Bank which puts her customers at the center of everything we do, we deemed it fit to delight them with exciting rewards in commemoration of the Valentine season,” he remarked.

Polaris Bank is redefining banking products and services that meet the needs of individuals and businesses. The Bank was adjudged Digital Bank of the Year in 2021 and 2022.

