Valentine Ozigbo Reacts To Claims That Peter Obi Gave CAN N2b To Endorse Him As Their Candidate.

As the general 2023 Presidential election set to kick-off in the next few days in Nigeria and the commencement of the Presidential campaign, a well known Nigerian politician, LP chieftain, and the immediate past president and chief executive officer of Transnational Corporation of Nigeria, Valentine Chineto Ozigbo while speaking during an exclusive interview with the Arise News has dismissed claims that the former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi gave the sum of two billion Naira (N2b) to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) as a gift to endorse him ahead of the 2023 Presidential election.

Recently, it was reported in the news that the one time governor of Anambra State and flag-bearer of the Labour Party, LP, Peter Gregory Obi, gave the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the sum of N2 billion as gift, and so that CAN members can endorse him as their candidate.

Following the news, CSN reacted to it yesterday, alleging that their members did not receive the purported N2 billion allegedly given by the Labour Party flag-bearer, Peter Gregory Obi, to churches under its umbrella, as they urged the public to disregard the purported petition as its content was not only untrue, but also malicious.

Speaking on the issue, Valentine Ozigbo, who spoke with the Arise News, noted that the information was made to mislead the people.

According to his words, Valentine Ozigbo said, “I’ve not even seen that how more been through, i mean how? Two billion and we haven’t paid Arise to cover all our events, come on, let’s talk about something else”.

