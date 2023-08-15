Valentine Asuen Is An Ethnic Bigot, A Failed Politician & An Opportunist – Edo Deputy Gov, Shaibu

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu, has said that the Edo South Senatorial Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Hon Valentine Asuen, is an ethnic bigot, a failed politician and an opportunist.

Edo state Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Philip Shaibu.

Shaibu, who spoke recently through his Chief Press Secretary, Musa Ebomhiana, as reported by the Vanguard paper, while reacting to the Senatorial Candidate’s allegations, in which he accused the Deputy Governor of using his office to witch hunt him by seizing his trucks in Benin City, noted that Asuen was trying to play the ethnic card instead of addressing the real issue behind the seizure.

In Shaibu’s words: “Again, Asuen in his ranting (accusations) tried to play the ethnic card, cataloguing his family background, instead of addressing the real issue. This is childish. He (Valentine Asuen) is nothing but an ethnic bigot, a failed politician and an opportunist.”

What do you think about this? Comment your thoughts below.

Image credit: Vanguard

INNOCESSON (

)