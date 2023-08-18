Uzodinma, Okorocha Visit President Tinubu In Aso Rock

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, and a former governor of the same state, Senator Rochas Okorocha, were observed entering the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday evening, accompanied by the National Chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje. Shortly after their arrival, the quartet, which also included the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, departed from the Villa. President Bola Tinubu was reported to have left his office by the time they arrived. The purpose of their visit remains undisclosed, though it may relate to past tensions between Uzodinma and Okorocha, who previously served as the Governor of Imo State from 2011 to 2019.

A source from the presidency, who spoke to Vanguard, mentioned that the APC Party Chairman, Alhaji Ganduje, might have brought Uzodimma (who serves as the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum), Okorocha (his estranged party colleague), and Governor Sanwo-Olu to the President’s residence.

In recent times, a committee established by the Imo State Government accused Okorocha and his allies of misappropriating public property. This development follows shortly after Okorocha faced allegations from the committee set up by the Imo State Government to recover land belonging to the Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education in Owerri.

According to the report from tribune news, the committee, chaired by Prof Vitalis Orikeze Ajumbe and with B F Anyanwu as the secretary, recommended the retrieval of the Shell Camp land from Okorocha and his associates within six months, with the intention of returning it to the institution.

