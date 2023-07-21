Uzodinma Has Only Spent 5 Days In Imo State Since Tinubu’s Inauguration On May 29th – Gozie Nwachukwu

A Chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo State, Gozie Nwachukwu, has accused the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, of not tackling insecurity in Imo State like other South-East governors has been doing in their states.

According to Gozie Nwachukwu, Hope Uzodinma has only spent five days in Imo State since Bola Tinubu’s inauguration as the president of Nigeria.

Gozie Nwachukwu disclosed that when Bola Tinubu wanted to be sworn in, Hope Uzodinma left Imo State and went for the swearing in ceremony.

Gozie Nwachukwu claimed that after the swearing in, Hope Uzodinma did not go back to Imo State until the swearing in ceremony of the members of the Imo State House of Assembly which he attended.

Gozie Nwachukwu revealed that the next Monday after the inauguration of the members of the state house of assembly, Hope Uzodinma left for Abuja again. Gozie Nwachukwu said that the next time Hope Uzodinma was seen in Imo State again was the next Saturday when he came for the Imo Law report.

According to Gozie Nwachukwu, after the Saturday law report, Hope Uzodinma appeared in Abuja on Sunday when the APC National Chairman was about to be removed. According to Gozie Nwachukwu, all the statements Hope Uzodinma has issued in the last one month has all being from Abuja.

Gozie Nwachukwu wondered why Hope Uzodinma was telling Nigerians in Abuja that the APC government is working on palliatives when he is not the Minister of Finance or that of Economic Planning.

