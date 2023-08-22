NEWS

Uzodimma Reacts After Tinubu Swore in Uzoka-Anite As Minister Yesterday

The executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has reacted after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sworn in a woman from Imo State, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite as Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment.

Doris Uzoka-Anite had earlier been screened and confirmed by the members of the red chamber of the national assembly as Minister-Designate. Dr. Uzoka-Anite is a former Commissioner for Finance and Coordinating Economy in Imo State, South East geopolitical zone of the country.

Governor Hope Uzodimma said on his verified Facebook page; “On behalf of the Government and the good people of Imo State, I heartily congratulate the new Ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, especially our south east contingent and in particular, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite.”

The executive Governor of Imo State added; “At the swearing-in ceremony of the Honourable Ministers of the Federal Republic, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu re-echoed the need for qualitative service to Nigerians hence, the enormous responsibility bestowed upon the members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC).”

The All Progressives Congress chieftain stated further; “Interestingly, Mr. President has gathered eminent Nigerians who are distinguished in their various walks of life. Therefore, I believe in their resourcefulness to carry on this national assignment of working with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to deliver a Renewed Hope to Nigerians. – Hope Uzodimma”

