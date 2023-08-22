Uzodimma Reacts After He Joined Others To Celebrate Ministers From South East Region (Photos)

The executive Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma has reacted after he joined other political gladiators and families in celebrating federal ministers from the South East geopolitical zone of the country.

(Photo Credit – Hope Uzodimma Verified Facebook Page)

Recall that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu sworn in the Ministers into office yesterday. The upper chamber of the national assembly had earlier screened and confirmed the ministerial nominees sent to them by the number one citizen of the country.

Governor Hope Uzodimma said on his verified Facebook page; “We are building on our unity for the development of our region because “igwebuike”. This is the very essence of leadership and as we have been entrusted by our people, we keep building bridges and cohesion for our desired development.”

He added; “After the inauguration of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday, I joined friends and families in celebrating Ministers from South East at their various reception venues. I leveraged on the merriment to chart a course in line with the desires and concerns of our people.”

(Photo Credit – Governor Hope Uzodimma Verified Facebook Page)

The All Progressives Congress, APC Governor and Igbo leader stated further; “With the Ministers working in close collaboration with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, I am optimistic of a transformation within our region and across the nation. – Hope Uzodimma”

The recent post by Governor Hope Uzodimma on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

