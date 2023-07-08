UTME:Most Nigerians are now wearing ethno-religious sunglasses – Shehu Sani Reacts

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, human rights activist, and former senator representing Kaduna State, has expressed his view on the alleged forgery of a UTME result by Miss Mmesoma Ejike. Taking to his official Twitter account, the senator commented on the prevailing trend of Nigerians perceiving issues through the lens of ethnicity and religion.

The senator’s statement followed a report by Arise Television, which revealed that Miss Mmesoma Ejikeme, initially accused of forging her 2023 UTME result, had admitted to manipulating her scores amidst the controversies surrounding her claim of being the highest scorer in the recently concluded examination.

According to a panel set up by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State, Mmesoma confessed to having originally obtained an aggregate score of 249 but used a device and a printout to manipulate it to 362.

However, prior to her confession, many Nigerians took to social media platforms to criticize the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) for supposedly wrongly accusing the young lady, with some even attributing ethnic motives to the situation.

In response to these events, Senator Shehu Sani expressed his belief that a significant number of Nigerians now interpret everything from an ethnic and religious perspective. He further opined that this pattern is likely to persist for a long time in the country’s societal fabric.

