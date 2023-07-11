UTME Result: Soludo awards Anambra student Nkechinyere Umeh scholarship after Mmesoma Ejikeme scandal

Governor Charles Soludo has offered a scholarship to Nkechinyere Umeh, who emerged best performing candidate in the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME).

This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s press secretary Christian Aburime on Tuesday.

Ms Umeh scored 360 out of 400.

“The governor has announced a well-deserved scholarship for her to study any course of her choice at the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University,” the statement said. “The scholarship will not only serve as a token of the state government’s appreciation for her hard work but also provide her with the opportunity to pursue her dreams and contribute to the development of the state in the future.”

Mr Soludo wished Ms Umeh continued success in her future academic pursuits and encouraged other young Anambra students to be inspired by her outstanding performance.

He said they should take advantage of Anambra’s improved, conducive learning environment and strive for excellence at all times.

Last week, a panel set up by the governor indicted Mmesoma Ejikeme for manipulating her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result, which earlier stirred controversy between Nigerians and the examination body.

The panel concluded that the JAMB result with an aggregate score of 362 paraded by Ms Ejikeme was fake, given the variations in the registration number, date of birth, name of the centre and other infractions.

The panel recommended that Ms Ejikeme undergo psychological counselling and therapy following the controversy she stirred up.

(NAN)