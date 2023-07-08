UTME Result: Reactions As Oby Ezekwesili Says She Supports JAMB’s Sanctions On Mmesoma

According to Channels Television, a former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, says she supports the sanctions imposed by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Mmesoma Ejikeme for falsifying her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

This is in response to the report of the Anambra State Committee of Inquiry, which revealed that the Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, student admitted to manipulating her results with her phone.

While the controversy over Mmesoma’s result raged, with JAMB insisting that she falsified her results, changing her true score of 249 to 362, Ezekwesili called for a thorough inquiry.

With the Anambra State panel’s report indicting Mmesoma, which was signed by the Commissioner for Information, Paul Nwosu, the former education minister said she is satisfied with the procedure, which allowed the student a fair hearing.

JAMB had withdrawn Mmesoma’s result and prevented her from taking the exam for the next three years, sanctions Ezekwesili stated she supports in a Twitter post on Saturday.

Oby Ezekwesili said, “I have just finished reading the report of the Anambra State Government-appointed Committee to investigate and report on the Mmesoma and JAMB Saga.

“I am pleased with the process and results of their investigation, which provided Mmesoma with a fair hearing and allowed the Committee to gather all the facts.

“It was vital to acquire independent evidence that the result Mmesoma claimed publicly was not only a counterfeit but was directly arranged by her.

“Usually, syndicates are at the heart of exam malpractices in Nigeria, but the facts of the Committee’s report indicate that this is not the case in Mmesoma’s case.

“Mmesoma’s action has consequences. As a result, I support JAMB’s sanctions as a deterrent to everyone who participates in systemic exam malpractices inside our educational system.”

A Twitter user identified as Enlightenment said, “Though what she did was very wrong, the punishment may be too harsh for a young girl. She needs more counselling.”

Agbaakin Agbaye said, “No court of law has ruled that she’s guilty of inflating results, so what made JAMB’s sanction legitimate?”

