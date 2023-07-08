UTME Fraud: Mmesoma Did Not Open Up To Me On Time- Father

The father to Mmesoma Joy Ejikeme, Romanus Ejikeme has stated that his daughter did not open up to him on time that she inflated her Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result from 249 to 362 as he pleaded with the Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) to forgive her.

Romanus said that his daughter did not open up to him on time. When he realized the mistake she did, he rebuked her and he is apologizing to JAMB to pardon her.

JAMB had accused the candidate of manually increasing her score who had gone ahead to receive a N3 million scholarship from Innoson Motors and has now been withdrawn.

The candidate insisted that she did not forget her result and stated that she printed her result from JAMB website. The board placed a three-year ban on her with the House of Representatives calling for a stay of action.

Anambra State Government had set up a panel to look into the situation which reported that Miss Joy had forged her result. She confessed that she used her phone to do that.

