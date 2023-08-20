Usman Yusuf reacts as he was told that an APC chairman was indicted for fraud but now walks freely

According to a news that was published by the Punch paper online this morning, it was reported that the former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) Professor Usman Yusuf, during an interview with Punch correspondent has said that in this present administration, corruption might still persist due to some irregularities that are ongoing in the country.

During the interview, Usman Yusuf was told that, a senator contested the presidency, and the senatorial seat at the same time. He was also told that, there was also an APC chairman, who has been indicted of fraud, which is in the public domain, but he is walking free without being prosecuted or even arrested, as he (Usman) was asked what his view was on this.

While he is was responding to this question, Usman asked that of the ministers, Senators and former governors, how many of them do not have a case with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) ?

He said, “The person investigating them was the immediate past EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa. They took him away, and locked him up. Where is he ? They are violating his constitutional right as a citizen. No fairness and a free trial. He has been locked up for two months and they have not charged him to court.”

Usman claimed that this is happening to Bawa because, he was investigating some former governors, and these same former governors that he was investigating are now in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinets.

Moses21 (

)