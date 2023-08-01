Using Millitary To Dislodge A Millitary Govt In A Country Larger Than Nigeria Is Not A Tea Party-Sani

The online edition of the Vanguard newspaper reported that the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government has given the armed forces of Niger Republic a seven-day ultimatum to restore the government of deposed President Muhammed Bazoum. The decision came as a response to the ongoing situation in Niger, where President Bazoum has been held captive by members of his presidential guards for several days. The ECOWAS Authority, chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, expressed deep concern over these developments.

If the demands are not met within the specified seven-day period, ECOWAS has threatened to use military force to ensure President Bazoum’s release. However, it’s important to note that resorting to military action against the coup planners in Niger Republic is expected to be a challenging and complex endeavor, as highlighted by former senator for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani, in a statement on his official Twitter account.

The situation in Niger Republic has raised serious security and political concerns within the ECOWAS region, prompting the Authority to take decisive action to protect the democratically elected government and uphold stability. President Bazoum’s captivity has undoubtedly added tension to the political landscape in the country, and the international community is closely monitoring the situation.

As the seven-day deadline looms, both regional and international stakeholders are anxiously watching to see how events unfold. The potential use of military force remains a contentious issue, as it could have far-reaching implications for the stability and security of not only Niger Republic but also the entire West African region. The ECOWAS Authority’s decision reflects their commitment to maintaining democratic principles and ensuring the release of the deposed President. However, the complexities of addressing a coup attempt through military means underscore the seriousness of the situation and the challenges that lie ahead.

Graciouswriter (

)