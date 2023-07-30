Using Military to dislodge a Military Govt in a country larger than Nigeria is not tea party- Sani

According to a news that was published by the Vanguard paper online this evening, it was reported that the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, today, Sunday, issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military in Niger Republic, to restore ousted President Muhammed Bazoum to office.

It was reported that this decision of the extraordinary session of the Authority that was presided over by its Chairman, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja, followed its deliberations on developments in the country, where President Mohamed Bazoum has been held by members of his presidential guards for days and if the Niger President is not released within seven days, ECOWAS will use military force.

However, while Senator Shehu Sani, who happens to be the former senator representing the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, was reacting to this on his official Twitter handle this evening, he said that using military force against the coup planners in Niger Republic, will not be a tea party because the country is larger than the size of Nigeria.

He said, “Using Military force to dislodge a Military Government in a country larger than the Size of Nigeria is not going to be a Tea party. Ecowas should be careful not to be pushed and left alone in the Sahara Desert. The West interest is Ukraine not Niger Republic.”

