Using Military to dislodge a Military Govt in a country larger than Nigeria is not a tea party- Sani

Today’s online edition of the Vanguard newspaper claimed that ECOWAS’s Authority of Heads of State and Government had granted the armed forces of the Niger Republic seven days to restore the government of deposed President Muhammed Bazoum.

Reportedly reflecting on developments in Niger, where President Mohamed Bazoum has been held captive by members of his presidential guards for days, the Authority, chaired by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reached the decision. ECOWAS has threatened to resort to military force to ensure Bazoum’s release if he is not released within seven days.

Using military force against the coup planners in Niger Republic will not be a tea party, former senator for the Kaduna Central Senatorial District Shehu Sani declared tonight on his official Twitter account.

He cautioned that using military force to overthrow a military regime in a country larger than Nigeria would not be a “Tea Party” move. Ecowas must be careful not to be pushed too far and left behind in the Sahara. The West’s best interests lie with Ukraine, not Niger Republic.

Trustnews1 (

)