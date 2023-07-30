Using Military Force in Niger Is Not Going To Be A Tea Party; The West’s Interest Is Ukraine -Shehu Sani

In a recent report by Vanguard paper, the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) issued a seven-day ultimatum to the military in Niger Republic to restore ousted President Muhammed Bazoum to office.

The decision came after an extraordinary session presided over by ECOWAS Chairman, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja. The session addressed the concerning developments in Niger, where President Mohamed Bazoum was held by his presidential guards for days. The ultimatum dictates that if President Bazoum is not released within the stipulated time, ECOWAS will resort to military force.

However, the situation has elicited concerns from former Senator Shehu Sani, who voiced his thoughts on Twitter. He cautioned that using military force to dislodge a military government in a country larger than Nigeria would not be a simple endeavor. Sani stressed that ECOWAS should approach the situation with caution to avoid being left isolated in the Sahara Desert. He also pointed out that the interests of Western powers lie elsewhere, not in Niger Republic.

His tweet reads, “Using Military force to dislodge a Military Government in a country larger than the Size of Nigeria is not going to be a Tea party.” “Ecowas should be careful not to be pushed and left alone in the Sahara Desert. The West interest is Ukraine not Niger Republic.”

