‘Use Subsidy Fund to Repair Refineries Not to Share It – Rights Groups Urge President Bola Tinubu

In a report released by The Sun paper on September 3, 2023, two prominent Human Rights and Pro-democracy organizations, namely the Campaign for Democracy (CD) and the Human Rights, Liberty Access, and Peace Defenders’ Foundation (HURIDE), have jointly called upon President Bola Tinubu to redirect the recovered subsidy funds towards the rehabilitation of our nation’s refineries, rather than distributing it among the states.

These groups contend that the allocation of these funds as a “palliative” was actually intended to placate the state Governors. It is alleged that President Tinubu had previously extended financial gestures to other influential political and judicial figures in the National Assembly and National Judicial Council (NJC) under the guise of palliatives.

Dede Uzor, who leads both the CD in the South East and HURIDE, conveyed their skepticism through a statement. Uzor expressed their belief that this money represents yet another attempt by President Tinubu’s administration to deceive the Nigerian populace and divert their attention.

Uzor also voiced concern over the government’s inconsistency, highlighting how the same administration had retracted its announcement of an N8,000 palliative initially intended for disadvantaged Nigerians due to widespread criticism from the public and the Nigeria Labour Congress. In a puzzling turn of events, the government now plans to distribute N2 billion each to State Governors as palliatives to cushion the impact of fuel subsidy removal.

The organizations question the fairness of such an allocation, given that State Governors had previously failed to distribute COVID-19 palliatives in the form of food items to their citizens, resulting in these items rotting away until they were looted by desperate youths. Their call is simple: why not allocate these substantial funds to repairing the refineries, thereby curbing the need for fuel importation?

