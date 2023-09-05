Use Generator To Watch Live Transmission Tomorrow, That’s Electricity Workers Union’s Message- Sani

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has stated that the message that the Electricity Workers Union is trying to pass is that people should use generator to watch the live transmission of the presidential election petition case judgement that will hold on Wednesday, September 6

This was contained in a post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday

His statement is coming following the electricity outages that has been experienced in some parts of the country presicely in Abuja

It is no longer news that the court has announced September 6 as the date to deliver the final judgement in the presidential election petition case

The statement released by the court further stated that the judgement will be televised live

Reacting to the issue of power outages ahead of the judgement, Shehu Sani said what the Electricity Workers Union is trying to say is that people should use generator to watch the live transmission tomorrow

