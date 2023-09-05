NEWS

Use Generator To Watch Live Transmission Tomorrow, That’s Electricity Workers Union’s Message- Sani

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 328 1 minute read

Former Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has stated that the message that the Electricity Workers Union is trying to pass is that people should use generator to watch the live transmission of the presidential election petition case judgement that will hold on Wednesday, September 6

This was contained in a post that he made on his verified Twitter page on Tuesday

His statement is coming following the electricity outages that has been experienced in some parts of the country presicely in Abuja

It is no longer news that the court has announced September 6 as the date to deliver the final judgement in the presidential election petition case

The statement released by the court further stated that the judgement will be televised live

Reacting to the issue of power outages ahead of the judgement, Shehu Sani said what the Electricity Workers Union is trying to say is that people should use generator to watch the live transmission tomorrow

Bodeblogs (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 328 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

If Tinubu won without a lot of infractions, I’d be the first to tell Atiku to congratulate him-Dele Momodu

2 mins ago

‘INEC Said They Were At 33% Of Collation When They Directed Them To Go And Announce’ – Bode George

4 mins ago

Senator gowns women can wear to look more beautiful at any occasion

14 mins ago

When Wike was CoS to Rotimi Amaechi, he used to call me friend of his boss- Dele Momodu

25 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button