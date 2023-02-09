Usani Escapes Assassination Attempt and Snake Attack

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Cross River State governorship candidate for the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Usani Usani, had a close brush with death on Thursday when he escaped an assassination attempt on the Calabar-Ikom Federal Highway. The former minister of Niger Delta Affairs was on his way to his hometown in the Mkpani community of Yakurr Local Government Area.

Two others were not as lucky, as they were shot dead in the deadly encounter. David Agabi, the spokesperson for Usani, confirmed the news and expressed his concern in a text message, saying, “People are on a mission to take Usani’s life, after a failed assassination attempt; now they sent a snake?”

Usani was reportedly taking a walk around his country home at noon when the snake attack occurred. Although he almost stepped on the snake, it was killed after it was sighted. Agabi dismissed a social media post that claimed Usani was bitten by the snake, saying, “This is one too many.”

The attempted assassination and snake attack on Usani raise serious questions about the security of political candidates in the state. Authorities are investigating the incidents and searching for those responsible for the deadly attack on the highway.

Meanwhile, the kidnapping of a women commissioner in Cross River State is also under investigation, as authorities work to bring the perpetrators to justice. With so many threats to the safety and security of citizens in the state, it is more important than ever for authorities to act quickly and decisively to ensure the protection of all individuals.

