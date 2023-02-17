This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

US returns $1 million stolen by ex-Bayelsa governor Alamieyeseigha

The late Deprieye Alamieyeseigha, a former governor of Bayelsa State, stole approximately $1 million. On Thursday, the United States and the Nigerian government signed a deal for the return of that money.

In South-South Nigeria between 1999 and 2005, Mr. Alamieyeseigha served as governor of the Bayelsa state. He passed away in October 2015.

In September 2005, he was detained in London on suspicion of corruption; nevertheless, he was able to avoid paying his bail and eventually made his way back to Nigeria.

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly deposed him in December 2005 so that he could go on trial.

The Federal High Court found Mr. Alamieyeseigha guilty on July 26, 2007, after he admitted guilt to the charges against him for corruption and consented to the forfeiture of the assets that had been taken from him. This conviction was later overturned by the administration of President Goodluck Jonathan.

On the basis of mutual collaboration, funds linked to him in the US and the UK were also seized.

The US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Leonard, stated during the agreement’s signing on Thursday that the money will be used to pay for healthcare services in Bayelsa State.

At the event conducted at the Federal Ministry of Justice, she declared, “As a result of today’s agreement, healthcare across Bayelsa would be improved through the rehabilitation and refurbishing of healthcare centers as requested by the state.”

Content created and supplied by: Greatmickey (via 50minds

News )

#returns #million #stolen #exBayelsa #governor #AlamieyeseighaUS returns $1 million stolen by ex-Bayelsa governor Alamieyeseigha Publish on 2023-02-17 06:25:15