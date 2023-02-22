US President Vows Russia Will Never Win In Ukraine

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

US President Joe Biden is set to meet eastern European leaders on Wednesday, a day after he vowed that Russia would see no victory in Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin said that Russia would continue the war, which lasted nearly a year. He accused the West on Tuesday of escalating the conflict and announced that Moscow would suspend its participation in the New START nuclear weapons treaty with Washington.

The Russian president said that tougher sanctions against the country “will not work,” and promised that his country will continue to fight for its goals “consistently.” Speaking hours later in the capital of NATO ally Poland, Biden vowed that “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia — ever.”

The 80-year-old leader made a surprise visit to Kiev the day before, his first since the invasion began and days before the first anniversary of the war. In a flag-waving crowd outside Warsaw’s Royal Castle, Biden responded directly to Putin’s accusations, saying the West “has no plot to attack Russia.”

He said Putin “believes autocrats like himself to be strong” but faced the “iron will” of the United States and its partners. “There is no doubt: our support for Ukraine will not diminish, NATO will not be divided, and we will not tire.”

Biden had earlier met with Polish President Andrzej Duda, saying his visit came “at a pivotal time.”

He also reaffirmed Washington’s “iron” commitment to NATO’s collective defense principle. Thanks to Biden, Duda said, “we can see that America can maintain the world order.”

Putin’s decision to suspend participation in New START was met with widespread condemnation by the international community, although the Russian Foreign Ministry later said that Moscow would continue to comply with the treaty’s restrictions in a “continuous manner”. Responsible approach.

The 2010 agreement is the latest arms control treaty between the world’s two major nuclear powers.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia’s decision was “deeply unfortunate and irresponsible”, but Washington remained open to discussing the issue.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the move meant “the entire dismantling of the arms control architecture”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Biden for his speech in a tweet, as well as “all of America for his leadership in rallying the world for freedom and vital support.”

“We are all united and brave – Ukraine, the United States and the entire Victory Alliance.”

Zelensky met another coalition partner, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in Kiev on Tuesday. While facing some pro-Russian sentiment in her ruling right-wing coalition, Meloni vowed that Rome “has no intention of wavering” in its support of Ukraine.

When the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine, the so-called “military special operation” was planned as a quick occupation that would lead to surrender and the establishment of a pro-Russian regime.

Since then, Russia has been forced to make concessions but has continued a series of missile and drone attacks, while increasing military and civilian casualties.

Many Western sources estimate that the conflict caused 150,000 casualties on each side. Zelensky criticized Russia for cruelly killing civilians in the southern city of Kherson on Tuesday, when local authorities reported at least five deaths in the strikes.

Agence France-Presse reporters saw bodies wrapped in plastic sheeting or aluminum blankets on a street near a bus stop and a shop.

Kherson is the capital of one of four regions – along with Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhia – that Russia claims to have annexed but never fully controlled.

In Donetsk, Moscow’s fierce stampede to capture the town of Bakhmut exposed tensions between the Russian army and Wagner’s group of mercenaries.

Source; Punch papers.

Justusben (

)