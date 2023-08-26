US Is Being Flexible With The Junta In Niger, It’s Not Burning Its Bridges – Amb. Usman Sarki

Amid the ongoing faceoff between the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS), and the military junta that has seized power in the Niger Republic, renowned Nigerian Diplomat, Ambassador Usman Sarki has come out to reveal that unlike the France, the United States Government has chosen to be flexible in their relations with the coupists led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani.

Speaking during an interview on ARISE TV’s ‘ Night’ on Friday, August 25, Sarki, who is a former Deputy Representative to the United Nations, pointed out that not only has the US failed to describe the removal of President Bazoum as a coup, but it has also sent a representative to meet privately with the military junta in Niamey, the Niger Republic capital on two occasions.

Sarki also explained that on the times these representatives have met with General Tchiani’s junta, they did not visit leaders of any of the neighboring countries.

He said; “It’s very surprising that in Nigeria, the narrative has not really focused on the United States and its role in Niger today. The United States did not call the change of government a ‘coup’. They termed it an ‘attempted coup’ once, and afterwards, they called it an unconstitutional change of government. If they had termed it a coup, it would have changed the complexity of the situation because Niger would have come under sanctions under Section 7008 of the Appropriations Bill of the United States, whereby they would deny them military and financial assistance. They didn’t do so.

Secondly, 2 weeks ago, they sent one of their high officials to engage with some members of the regime. The interesting thing is that during her visit, she didn’t come to speak to us. She didn’t go to any of the neighboring countries. She went straight to Niamey, spoke with the junta and came out. A week later, the US sent its new Ambassador back to Niamey, and I think she’s still there. So, the United States is being very flexible with the junta. It’s not burning its bridges or alienating the regime in Niger.”

SOURCE: YouTube (Forward video to 3:20).

