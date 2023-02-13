US Govt Makes Statement On Having Preferred Candidate Few Days To 2023 Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The U.S. government has issued a firm statement denying that it has a preferred candidate or political party in Nigeria’s upcoming elections. Speaking on Monday, Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs Molly Fee said her country’s sole interest in Nigeria’s 2023 elections was to hold peaceful, free, and fair elections. rice field.

Fee made her statement Monday at a meeting in her Abuja office with Professor Mahmoud Yakub, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

US officials used the opportunity to urge all stakeholders to work together to ensure that the 2023 elections are held peacefully in Nigeria.

she said: The United States wants free, fair, and peaceful elections in Nigeria to be successful.” I am confident that your election will be a success. Nigeria has made great strides on the road to democratization since 1999, and with INEC under the leadership of its chairman and the support of its staff, all Nigerians have the right to participate in the upcoming elections.” I believe in honesty. “Nigerians should have confidence in their electoral process.

“I would like to emphasize that every citizen and every stakeholder has a responsibility to keep the peace during and after the election. It is therefore important to ensure a peaceful transfer of power every four years.

“And finally, I want to make it clear that there are no preferred candidates or political parties in the United States.” INEC has no candidates. In response, Professor Yakubu, chairman of the INEC committee, told senior US government officials that the committee is only focused on holding free and fair elections. He reiterated that INEC has no preferred candidate or party in the upcoming elections. Yakubu also thanked the United States for helping Nigeria on its path to democratization.

