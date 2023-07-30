NEWS

US Govt Commends Tinubu for Bold Actions Amid Niger Crisis

According to the Leadership paper, Nigeria’s President, Bola Tinubu, has received praise from the United States government for his courageous leadership during the political crisis in the Niger Republic.

Recently, a military junta overthrew the democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum. Tinubu, in his role as the chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has voiced his strong opposition to any unconstitutional changes of power in Niger.

He is currently hosting an extraordinary Summit of the regional bloc in Abuja to address the situation in the neighboring country.

The US government has engaged in discussions with Tinubu regarding both bilateral and multilateral efforts to restore constitutional order in the Niger Republic. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken revealed this collaboration on Sunday through his verified Twitter account.

Blinken conveyed his gratitude to Nigerian President Tinubu for his fearless leadership in tackling the crisis in Niger and expressed optimism about resolving the situation in a manner that reinstates constitutional order.

Overall, Tinubu’s dedication to upholding democratic values and his instrumental role in leading regional efforts to address the political crisis in Niger have garnered international support, including from the United States government.

