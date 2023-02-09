US Embassy Recruitment 2023, Careers & Job Vacancies (7 Positions) – SSCE/Diploma/Degree

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

US Embassy Recruitment 2023, careers & job vacancies with 7 positions open for job seekers below.

NewsOnline reports that the U.S. Mission to Nigeria comprises the Embassy in Abuja, FCT, and the Consulate General in Lagos. U.S. Consulate General Lagos is the Mission’s representative to the Nigerian people in the southern region

Latest U.S. Mission / US Embassy Recruitment 2023 Vacant Positions:

1.) Surveillance Detection Monitor

Location: Abuja

Salary: NGN 3,455,696 annually

Deadline: 27th January, 2023.

Click Here To View Details

2.) Talent Care Coordinator

Location: Abuja

Salary: USD 45,290 annually

Deadline: 25th January, 2023.

Click Here To View Details

3.) Public Health Administrative Specialist

Location: Abuja

Salary: NGN 14,526,446 / USD 57,021 annually.

Deadline: 27th January, 2023.

Click Here To View Details

4.) Community Liaison Office Assistant (CLO Assistant)

Location: Abuja

Salary: USD 40,488 annually.

Deadline: 10th February, 2023.

Click Here To View Details

5.) Financial Specialist

Location: Abuja

Salary: N14,526,446 / USD $54,775 annually.

Deadline: 18th January, 2023

Click Here To View Details

6.) Financial Assistant

Location: Abuja

Salary: N7,298,859 / USD $38,894 annually

Deadline: 18th January, 2023.

Click Here To View Details

7.) Voucher Examiner

Location: Abuja

Salary: N7,298,859 / USD $38,894 annually.

Deadline: 18th January, 2023.

Click Here To View Details

How to Apply for US Mission / US Embassy Recruitment 2023

To Apply for U.S. Mission, follow the ‘Click Here to View Details’ link under each job position

OTHER US EMBASSY RECRUITMENT:

1.) Supervisory Visa Assistant

Location: Lagos

Salary: USD48,667 (N10,908,677) Annually.

Deadline: 13th September, 2022.

Click Here To View Details

2.) Supervisory Visa Assistant (Substitution)

Location: Lagos

Salary: USD48,667 (N10,908,677) Annually.

Deadline: 13th September, 2022.

Click Here To View Details

3.) Economic Assistant

Location: Abuja

Salary: USD $48,667 Annually.

Deadline: 12th September, 2022.

Click Here To View Details

4.) Public Engagement Assistant (American Spaces) – Substitution

Location: Lagos

Salary: USD43,507 (NGN 8,664,538) Annually

Deadline: 13th September, 2022.

Click Here To View Details

5.) Public Engagement Assistant (American Spaces)

Location: Lagos

Salary: USD43,507 (NGN8,664,538) Annually.

Deadline: 13th September, 2022.

Click Here To View Details

6.) Physician

Location: Abuja

Salary: USD74,122 – USD108,851 (NGN17,733,456 – NGN26,496,574) Annually.

Deadline: 13th September, 2022.

Click Here To View Details

7.) Human Resources Assistant (Substitution)

Location: Abuja

Salary: USD43,507 (NGN 8,664,538) Annually

Deadline: 30th August, 2022.

Click Here To View Details

8.) Chauffeur

Location: Lagos

Salary: USD26,915 (NGN 3,889,576) Annually.

Deadline: 7th September, 2022.

Click Here To View Details

9.) Supervisory Administrative Assistant

Location: Lagos

Salary: USD38,894 (N 6,455,212) Annually.

Deadline: 2nd September, 2022.

Click Here To View Details

10.) Human Resources Assistant

Location: Abuja

Salary: USD43,507 (NGN 8,664,538) Annually

Deadline: 29th August, 2022.

Click Here To View Details

For enquiries about US Embassy Recruitment 2023, kindly use the comments section.

Related