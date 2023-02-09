US Embassy Recruitment 2023, Careers & Job Vacancies (7 Positions) – SSCE/Diploma/Degree
US Embassy Recruitment 2023, careers & job vacancies with 7 positions open for job seekers below.
NewsOnline reports that the U.S. Mission to Nigeria comprises the Embassy in Abuja, FCT, and the Consulate General in Lagos. U.S. Consulate General Lagos is the Mission’s representative to the Nigerian people in the southern region
Latest U.S. Mission / US Embassy Recruitment 2023 Vacant Positions:
1.) Surveillance Detection Monitor
Location: Abuja
Salary: NGN 3,455,696 annually
Deadline: 27th January, 2023.
2.) Talent Care Coordinator
Location: Abuja
Salary: USD 45,290 annually
Deadline: 25th January, 2023.
3.) Public Health Administrative Specialist
Location: Abuja
Salary: NGN 14,526,446 / USD 57,021 annually.
Deadline: 27th January, 2023.
4.) Community Liaison Office Assistant (CLO Assistant)
Location: Abuja
Salary: USD 40,488 annually.
Deadline: 10th February, 2023.
5.) Financial Specialist
Location: Abuja
Salary: N14,526,446 / USD $54,775 annually.
Deadline: 18th January, 2023
6.) Financial Assistant
Location: Abuja
Salary: N7,298,859 / USD $38,894 annually
Deadline: 18th January, 2023.
7.) Voucher Examiner
Location: Abuja
Salary: N7,298,859 / USD $38,894 annually.
Deadline: 18th January, 2023.
How to Apply for US Mission / US Embassy Recruitment 2023
OTHER US EMBASSY RECRUITMENT:
1.) Supervisory Visa Assistant
Location: Lagos
Salary: USD48,667 (N10,908,677) Annually.
Deadline: 13th September, 2022.
2.) Supervisory Visa Assistant (Substitution)
Location: Lagos
Salary: USD48,667 (N10,908,677) Annually.
Deadline: 13th September, 2022.
3.) Economic Assistant
Location: Abuja
Salary: USD $48,667 Annually.
Deadline: 12th September, 2022.
4.) Public Engagement Assistant (American Spaces) – Substitution
Location: Lagos
Salary: USD43,507 (NGN 8,664,538) Annually
Deadline: 13th September, 2022.
5.) Public Engagement Assistant (American Spaces)
Location: Lagos
Salary: USD43,507 (NGN8,664,538) Annually.
Deadline: 13th September, 2022.
6.) Physician
Location: Abuja
Salary: USD74,122 – USD108,851 (NGN17,733,456 – NGN26,496,574) Annually.
Deadline: 13th September, 2022.
7.) Human Resources Assistant (Substitution)
Location: Abuja
Salary: USD43,507 (NGN 8,664,538) Annually
Deadline: 30th August, 2022.
8.) Chauffeur
Location: Lagos
Salary: USD26,915 (NGN 3,889,576) Annually.
Deadline: 7th September, 2022.
9.) Supervisory Administrative Assistant
Location: Lagos
Salary: USD38,894 (N 6,455,212) Annually.
Deadline: 2nd September, 2022.
10.) Human Resources Assistant
Location: Abuja
Salary: USD43,507 (NGN 8,664,538) Annually
Deadline: 29th August, 2022.
For enquiries about US Embassy Recruitment 2023, kindly use the comments section.