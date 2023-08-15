NEWS

US Allegedly Obstructed Nigerian Efforts to Gather Evidence Against Tinubu, Claims Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo

As reported by Vanguard, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, the former governor of Enugu State, has shed light on a notable scenario involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the United States. Nwodo’s perspective suggests that the U.S. is exerting its influence to sway President Tinubu, who reportedly received American support during his contested election in Nigeria.

According to Nwodo, the U.S. is applying pressure on President Tinubu to instigate conflict with Niger Republic. This pressure seems to stem from a desire to exploit the valuable resources available in Niger Republic.

Furthermore, Nwodo highlighted a notable favor he believes the U.S. extended to President Tinubu. He indicated that the U.S. has deliberately impeded Nigerian attempts to gather evidence regarding various allegations against Tinubu.

These allegations encompass charges related to drug trafficking and questions about educational qualifications – both subjects that have sparked controversy around Tinubu. Notably, Nwodo revealed that these issues originated from the U.S., yet they have skillfully created obstacles to the acquisition of evidence against Tinubu.

