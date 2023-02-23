UPU Endorses Atiku, Oborevwori

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prior to Saturday’s elections, the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) backed Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the party’s presidential candidates.

The organization also gave their support to Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly and PDP candidate for governor in the state of Delta.

Yesterday, when Oborevwori visited the UPU national secretariat, Uvwiamuge Agbarho, to ask for prayers and support for the 2023 general elections, Barrister Ese Gam, the president general of the organization, provided his endorsement.

According to him, the UPU would take all necessary steps to deliver Atiku-Okowa, Sheriff Onyeme, and other PDP candidates.

He stated, We cannot thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa enough for the good works he has done for the Urhobo Nation, especially for ensuring the Speaker of the State House of Assembly emerged as the PDP Governorship Candidate for the General Elections. He described Rt Hon Oborevwori as a grass roots person and commended him for his respect for the UPU.

Our incoming governor is a grassroots individual, he claimed. We need to speak up and make choices that will benefit our people. The PDP’s Gubernatorial Candidate’s humility and willingness to work for the Urhobo Nation and Delta State in general are commendable. We can never forget how much he contributed to the UPU in 2019 during a time of need. All PDP candidates will have our support. Our land is this. When you take office as Delta State’s governor, keep us in mind. You are a sensible individual.

Please follow like comment and share

Anteyipaul (

)