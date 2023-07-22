Uphold INEC Announcement That I Won In 21 States, Declare Me President- Atiku Tells Tribunal

Abubakar Atiku, the PDP presidential nominee in the last election, has asked the presidential election petition tribunal to uphold the independent national electoral commission’s (INEC) statement that he (Atiku) won 21 states in the february 25 presidential election. In his final address on friday, Atiku made the appeal in favor of a joint petition with the PDP calling for the nullification of INEC election victory. Atiku said in the final address settled by his lead counsel Chris Uche, san, that inec’s assertion that he won in 25 states was neither challenged, retracted, debunked, or misrepresented in the tribunal’s proceedings so far. Inec had reported that in its response to Atiku’s petition, the PDP presidential candidate won 21 states of the federation in the last presidential election.

Adamawa, akwa ibom bauchi, bayelsa, borno, delta, ekiti, gombe, jigawa, katsina, kebbi, kwara, nasarawa, niger, taraba, yobe, and zamfara are the 21 states on which Atiku and PDP have won, according to the former vice president. “the 1st respondent (INEC), who conducted the election, made an open admission in paragraph 18 of his reply to the petition, which it unambiguously stated: “very important,” the final written address read in part.

“the 1st respondent further cautions that it diligently performed its duties in accordance with existing laws and regulations by aggregating the 1st petitioner’s (Atiku) scores at the poll, which totaled 6,984,520, winning only 21 states, namely: adamawa, akwa ibom, bauchi, bayelsa, borno, delta, ekiti, gombe, jigawa, katsina, keb “indeed, as the first respondent (INEC) admitted, the first petitioner (Atiku) won in these 21 states. It is important to note that the first respondent (INEC) neither denied or denied this critical averment during the trial. “we urge your lordship to hold that this is a statement that requires no further proof. It also constitutes an admission to an unpaid debt.

Atiku has therefore urged the tribunal to uphold inec’s argument and declare him the winner of the february 25 presidential election.

