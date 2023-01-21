UPDATED: Suspending G-5 loyalists won’t help PDP – Wike

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Nations papers reports that the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike has told Dr Iyorchia Ayu who is the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic party that suspending loyalists who have pledged their allegiance to the G5 Governors from the party would do no good to the party in the forthcoming elections. The Governor further described the dissolution of the Ekiti State executive committee of the PDP by Ayu as nothing but an act of tyranny and that it would be Challenged in Court. He further dared Ayu to suspend him or any other member of the G5 Governors as he said that it would compound the headaches of the PDP.

The Governor spoke during the State PDP Campaign Council in Bori, Khana LGA on Saturday. He said that the dissolution of the Ekiti State Working Committee was illegal and it would be Challenged in Court because they were members of PDP who respected the rule of law and as such, the party must respect it’s constitution. He further said that the punitive measures adopted by Ayu was nothing but total rubbish. He said the battle line has been drawn fully as they would do everything in their power to challenge the decision of Ayu in Court.

