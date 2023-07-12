UPDATED: Second Niger bridge vandalised, FG orders surveillance

The PUNCH has firsthand knowledge of some road equipment seized by vandals from the recently opened Second Niger bridge.

“The Federal Government has responded by ordering security officers to start surveillance patrols on the bridge and surrounds in an effort to stop a repeat of the incident.”

“The extension joint walkway on axis 330 of the bridge was taken,” according to a source in the works ministry who confirmed the theft on Wednesday.

Sadly, it’s real, the insider stated. “A component of the bridge’s expansion joints made up the stolen fitting. The damaged area of the road may make it uncomfortable for drivers, so they must exercise caution.” PUNCH reports.

The information was confirmed by a second source who spoke with our correspondent, who also stated that, “the incident had not gone over well with the supervisory engineers.”

“The incident occurred a week ago on the Onitsha side of the bridge,” according to Director of Highway, Bridges and Designs, Omotayo Awosanya.

On the Onitsha side of the bridge, near Axis 330, he stated, “The extension Joint was taken on the evening of Wednesday, July 5, 2023. One side only was removed.”

According to PUNCH, “We have advised the Army, DSS, and Police to going forward include the bridge in their security and surveillance operations.”

“He added that as the expansion joints on the carriageways are still in good condition, there won’t be any effects for the vehicles that use the route.” Source stated.

Recall that on May 23, “the former president of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, launched the N336 billion bridge and seven other infrastructure initiatives through the internet platform Zoom.”

After over 50 years of broken promises by several administrations, “the bridge’s completion was announced at a briefing by the former Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, in October 2022.”

PUNCH further reported “The Second Niger Bridge was made available for use by the Federal Government on December 15, 2022, to help with holiday traffic in the South-East.”

