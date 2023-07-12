Up Till Now We Don’t Even Know What Buhari Left For Tinubu As National Treasury– Akeregha

A member of the Nigerian Guild of Editors, Igho Akeregha has raised concerns about the remaining funds in the national treasury that former President Muhammadu Buhari left for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, stating that to this day, people are still unaware of the extent of Buhari’s bequest to Tinubu in terms of the national treasury.

Photo credit: Vanguard paper.

Igho Akeregha raised this concern while highlighting the significant sum of 9.3 trillion naira being spent within 30 months under the Buhari’s administration, and the Senate’s investigation concerning the expenditure.

Igho Akeregha said: “This is the 10th Senate, I recall that the 6th Senate, the 7th, the 8th, the 9th, they’ll always start with probes, and when these probes come on, there’s a lot of activities around it, a lot of expectations you’ll see the whole thing dice down.

He stated further: “I want to say something this morning, 9.3 trillion naira in thirty months by the Buhari administration is a huge chunk of money of our national revenue. And up till now, we don’t even know what Buhari left for Tinubu as national treasury. Now, how did this money leave our coffers as a country?”.

You can watch the interview here (1:01:09 minutes).

