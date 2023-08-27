Until We Stop Playing Politics With Suffering Of Nigerians, Citizens Will Continue To Suffer- Jibrin

Senior Nigerian attorney Jibrin Samuel Okutepa predicted that as long as the government used the people’s suffering for political ends, misery would persisted in the nation.

Many people responded when the Senior Advocate of Nigeria posted the assertion on his verified Twitter account on Sunday. Jibrin Samuel Okutepa asserts that politics are taking place in Nigeria despite the fact that many people there are suffering.

He predicted that until the government stopped using the suffering of Nigerians for political gain, the people would still live in misery. According to him, those who can call a spade by its name always steer clear of the truth out of political considerations.

He claimed that until we stopped politicizing their suffering, Nigerians would still live in misery under their government. Party politics have always been used to fabricate information by those who have been taught to refer to something as a spade.

