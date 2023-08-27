Until We Stop Playing Politics With Suffering Of Nigerians, Citizens Will Continue To Suffer- Jibrin Okutepa

Jibrin Samuel Okutepa, a senior attorney in Nigeria, has said that the country’s population would continue to endure misery as long as the government continues to use their suffering for political purposes.

On Sunday, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria made the claim on his verified Twitter profile, and many people responded.

Jibrin Samuel Okutepa claims that despite the fact that many Nigerians are suffering, politics is being played out in the country.

He said that people with the skills to call a spade a spade always avoided the truth out of political motives.

