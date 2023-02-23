Until Today, I Didn’t Know Asiwaju Tinubu Was Datti Ahmed Baba’s Uncle – Omoyele Sowore Says

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Presidential Candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore has yesterday reacted after the signing of the peace accord by presidential candidates ahead of the Saturday’s general election.

Presidential candidates from major political parties were invited yesterday to sign the peace accord which was the second and final one with the next general election now just two days away.

As such, presidential candidates from major political parties were in attendance for the big event as different from the first one signed sometimes last year where several candidates were missing due to one reason or the other.

With the event held yesterday, there was the attendance of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peter Gregory Obi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, Omoyele Sowore among others which also include some of the running mates.

Omoyele Sowore after the event took to his verified Twitter handle to share that until yesterday, he doesn’t know that the APC Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was an uncle to the Labour Party Presidential running mate Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed.

He revealed that Yusuf Datti Baba-Ahmed kept grovelling before Asiwaju Tinubu and calling him uncle which he sees as being unnecessary courtesy of the hashtag used to complete his post which says “We Can’t Continue Like This”.

