Unqualified contractor installed elevator that killed Lagos doctor- Medical Guild

The Medical Guild has disclosed that an unqualified contractor, Orivac Engineering, was responsible for installing the malfunctioning elevator that led to the tragic death of Dr. Diaso Vwaere in Lagos. The contractor lacked the necessary elevator system installation certification and experience.

During a news conference, Dr. Sa’eid Ahmad, the Chairman of the Guild, revealed that the elevator failed during its commissioning in June 2021, with the contractor blaming inadequate power supply from a generator for the malfunction. According to him, there are no verifiable maintenance services provided during the first and second installation of the elevator by the installer.

According to Vanguard, Dr. Ahmad said the contractor, installers, and other parties involved in the substandard installation should be hold accountable and subject them to face the law. He also highlighted the ongoing infrastructural challenges in the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, since its rehabilitation in 2015-2016 and urged the state government to install a new elevator by a certified installer and ensure regular maintenance.

The Guild aims to ensure justice is served and the memory of Dr. Diaso Vwaere is preserved, by immortalizing her. Her untimely death on August 1, due to the elevator crash, led to protests by her colleagues on August 2, prompting the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) to direct doctors in three government hospitals on Lagos Island to go on an indefinite strike.

The hospitals affected include General Hospital, Odan; Lagos Island Maternity Hospital, and Massey Street Children’s Hospital. Other government hospitals in the state were also directed to scale down activities, with only emergency services provided for the next five days as a mark of respect for their deceased colleague.

TheWriter’sPen (

)