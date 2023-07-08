NEWS

“Unless Yerima is one of them and is trying to protect them, No one negotiates with bandits- Bitrus Pogu

In response to the former Governor of Zamfara, Sani Yerima, who advocated for negotiating with bandits, Dr. Bitrus Pogu, the National President of the Middle Belt Forum, expressed his strong disagreement. Pogu questioned Yerima’s stance and suggested that unless he is one of them or trying to protect them, it is incomprehensible to negotiate with terrorists.

Pogu highlighted that the issue of Boko Haram and banditry has predominantly been a problem in the northern region. He criticized individuals from the North who have treated these acts of terror as a mere game. Pogu acknowledged the presence of a figure, possibly referring to a political leader whose election is still being disputed, who appears determined to prioritize the interests of the Nigerian nation over narrow, parochial agendas.

According to Pogu, negotiating with terrorists amounts to endorsing criminality and empowering non-state actors to carry out similar acts in the future. Instead, he advocated for a decisive approach to crush these groups and eliminate their existence, suggesting that it is the only way forward in combating the menace of terrorism.

[Extract From Sahara Reporters]

