Unless we reset the country, Nigeria is a genocide theatre waiting to happen -Prof. Odinkalu

In a report by the Punch papers on Wednesday, former chairman of the National Human Rights Commission, Prof. Chidi Anselm Odinkalu, raised concern over the state of the country and warned that Nigeria is a genocide theatre waiting to happen, and he therefore believes that Nigeria as a country needs resetting in core areas of the economy to get the nation on the right track and correct some past mistakes.

He made the above remark during the 10th anniversary annual lecture organised by the Just Friends Club of Nigeria in Abuja.

According to Professor Odinkalu, our political leaders are not looking in the right direction to solve the problem of the nation, and for Nigeria to grow, it must undergo resetting. Unless serious measures are taken to combat the problem facing the country, Nigeria is a genocide theatre waiting to happen.

In his words, as quoted by Punch papers, he said: “Nigerian political leaders are looking at socio-political symptoms of Nigeria, rather than the real underlying illness. For Nigeria to grow, it must be reset. Except for some measures taken to reset the country, Nigeria is a genocide theatre waiting to happen.

What are your thoughts on this?

Oj_Gist (

)