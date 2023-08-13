Unless We Remain Committed To The Struggle For A Better Nation, We May Not Be Able To Achieve It-Obi

Peter Obi, the Labour Party, LP’s presidential candidate in the most recent general election, has advised young people to stay steadfast, upbeat, and hopeful for the establishment of a new Nigeria that will be based on youth development and production.

According to Obi, the nation’s current economic hardships and political turbulence should inspire young people to fight for a new and better nation, rather than deter them from doing so.

After the celebration of International Youth Day, he made this statement.

The former governor of Anambra State advised youths to be resilient and endure in the face of every challenge and impediment on our road to a new country in a statement posted on his social media page on Saturday.

He further maintained that many of the nation’s challenges would be overcome if leaders pay attention to youth development and productivity.

