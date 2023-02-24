Unless the North comes together in the next 24 hours to support Atiku, BAT is likely to win- Dumebi Kachikwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, says that unless the people of the North come together in the next 24 hours to support the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is likely to win this election.

He further stated that whenever you see any candidate running on one platform of a party and then promoting the candidate of another party, then you will know that person lacks character. “Ever since the three frontrunner candidates have been campaigning, we have not heard any clear argument or proposal on how we can finally create the nation that all Nigerians have ever wanted,” he said.

According to him, the only way that Bola Ahmed Tinubu will not win this election is if the PDP and the Labor Party can collaborate within the next 24 hours to plan how they are going to win this election. Unless the North comes together in the next 24 hours to support Atiku Abubakar, the APC is likely to win this election, he said.

