Unknown gunmen threatening existence of Igbos in South-East: Reps

The House of Representatives ad hoc committee says violent crimes by unknown gunmen and other criminal elements linked to IPOB and ESN are threatening the existence of the South-East region.

Obi Agocha, the committee chair, stated this in Abuja on Thursday while interfacing with security agencies to reduce banditry, assassination, kidnapping and other crimes in Abia.

He said the interface aimed to address insecurity that had cast a shadow in Abia, adding that several occurrences of insecurity had threatened the region’s foundation.

Mr Agocha said the committee understood that no single solution could quickly address the menace.

The legislator, however, said that such challenges required a collective approach, adding that security agencies and all stakeholders must be prepared to tackle this menace.

“We must collaborate to nip this crisis in the bud. We must work in synergy to create a stronger force against insecurity in the region,” added Mr Agocha.

He said Umunneochi, a community in Abia, the epicentre of the battle, shares boundaries with other states in the South-East.

The lawmaker alleged that most of the non-state actors, like IPOB and Eastern Security Network, often came to commit crimes in the area and disappeared to neighbouring states.

The chair expressed displeasure over the absence of security agencies who failed to attend the hearing, adding that the lawmakers would not condone such an attitude.

The security agencies at the meeting were the Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

(NAN)