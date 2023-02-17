This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Unknown Gunmen Strike INEC Training Centre Few Days To General Election In Anambra

According to reports,on Thursday evening,16th February 2023,a group of armed individuals believed to be gunmen broke into a training center that was operated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the town of Ukpor, which is located in the Nnewi South Local Government Area LGA of Anambra state.

Following the information obtained by news reporters,as the thugs broke into the location at approximately 5:35 p.m, they interfered with a training session that was being held in preparation for the general elections coming on next week Saturday,25th February 2023.

On the other hand,an inhabitant of the region who doesn’t want his name revealed to the general public revealed that several innocent persons caught up in the sad occurrence, includes; INEC staffs and employees, NYSC corps members, and some students who volunteered to render helping hands by training to be part of the preparation of the forthcoming election, were frightened and displaced by the attackers.

He continued by saying that regardless the fact that no casualties were recorded,“I doubt if those affected will still agree to continue with the exercise in the area because the incident left many traumatized”.

Reacting to the attack, Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Toochukwu Ikenga, a correspondent of the Anambra state police command, verified the occurrence,adding that the victims were saved by personnel from the joint security team including soldiers as the squad restrained the miscreants from harming or kidnapping the victims in any way.

The police official also noted that, “following the Policing strategy put in place by the Commissioner of Police, CP Echeng Echeng that is potent and dynamic to respond to any emergency and security concerns especially ensuring a hitch-free 2023 elections in the state, Joint security team today 16/2/2023 by 5:35 pm successfully rescued and prevented armed men from hurting Electoral Officials on an assignment at Ukpor high school, Nnewi South Local Government Area LGA”.

Meanwhile,Toochukwu Ikenga affirmed that,“the INEC staff, with some corps members, University undergraduates and some MDA officials on the training program of Adhoc staff for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections were disrupted by the armed men. No life was lost”.

“Joint security Patrols have been intensified in the area and efforts are still ongoing to track down the criminal elements. Further development shall be communicated”,he concluded.

Content created and supplied by: VitaminSea (via 50minds

News )

#Unknown #Gunmen #Strike #INEC #Training #Centre #Days #General #Election #AnambraUnknown Gunmen Strike INEC Training Centre Few Days To General Election In Anambra Publish on 2023-02-17 13:01:10