United States Breaks Silence About The Forthcoming Nigeria Presidential Election

The forthcoming Presidential election in Nigeria is looking to become a major event many international communities are looking forward to. Recently, the United States of America, a country largely interested in the freeness and fairness of the Presidential election has disclosed where it stands ahead of the Nigeria most important event.

In a recent tweet, the United States secretary of state, Anthony Blinken has announced that the country will be placing a visa restriction on any individual that is working to undermine the freeness and fairness of the Nigeria Presidential election.

The US government official revealed that the move is to support the democracy in Nigeria, help the country combat corruption and maintain the rule of law.

Blinken said: “To support Nigeria’s upcoming elections, today I am announcing visa restrictions for those involved in undermining democracy in Nigeria. The United States supports Nigerian aspirations to combat corruption and strengthen democracy and the rule of law.”

