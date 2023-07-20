NEWS

United readying Rasmus Hojlund bid as PSG negotiate with player’s agents

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils face competition from French giants Paris Saint-Germain, who have held talks with Hojlund’s entourage.

United need to keep away from a capability hijack from the reigning Ligue 1 giants, so are trying to ship over their first bid soon.

The younger striker has already agreed phrases with the Reds and is eager to make the transfer to the Premier League, however, the board are unwilling to satisfy Atalanta’s excessive valuation of €65-70 million in a cash-most effective deal – they may be tired of taking any of United’s cast-offs in a play swap.

United ought to keep away from bidding war

That way that if it comes down in simple terms to a bidding war, PSG may also have the top hand. The state-owned Parisians have already loved a hectic switch window thus far and with Kylian Mbappe’s destiny uncertain, Neymar injury-inclined and Lionel Messi gone, a 20-year-antique striker like Hojlund ought to fast end up a top target.

