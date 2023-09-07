NEWS

Unique Ankara And Net-line Combination You Can Recreate This Period

If you’re looking for a unique Ankara and net-line combination to recreate this season, here’s a suggestion:

How about pairing a vibrant Ankara print top with a delicate net-line skirt? This combination offers a beautiful balance between boldness and elegance.

For the top, opt for a sleeveless or short-sleeved Ankara print blouse with vibrant patterns and colors. You can choose a peplum style or a fitted silhouette depending on your preference.

For the skirt, select a net-line design in a solid color that complements the colors in your Ankara print. The net-line skirt can have multiple layers or a high-low hemline for added flair.

To complete the look, pair this combination with nude or metallic heels and minimal accessories to let the outfit speak for itself. You can also add a clutch or a statement belt to enhance the overall ensemble.

Remember, fashion is all about expressing your unique style and personality, so feel free to experiment with different Ankara prints and net-line variations to create a combination that truly reflects your taste.

