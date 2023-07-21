UNILAG Increases Tuition From N19,000 To N190,250, Among Other Things.

According to reports, the administration of the University of Lagos in Akoka, Lagos State, has raised tuition costs for the institution’s undergraduate students.

This information was provided in a statement released by the UNILAG section of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities on July 20, 2023, following a meeting with senior management.

According to the union’s statement, the VC announced that costs for UNILAG undergraduate students would increase.

Recall that the institution’s students formerly paid N19,000. However, the management has set new fees at N190,250 for students studying medicine, while N140,250 is required for courses requiring laboratory and studio work.

The VC, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, met with representatives of the three non-academic staff unions on July 20 to discuss matters pertaining to members’ welfare, according to SSANU.

“The proposed costs for UNILAG undergraduate students were revealed during the meeting.

“Students without lab and studio use will pay N100,750, those with lab use will pay N140,250, and the college of medicine would pay N190,250,” the statement stated.

Rasaki Yusuf, a representative of the SSANU, requested a rebate for faculty members who have children enrolled in the university, but the vice chancellor emphasized that the new fees were set globally and could not be altered for certain groups of students.

Ogunsola offered the staff the option of paying in installments, but with the requirement that they complete payment one month before to the end-of-the-year tests.

Alagba Ibraheem, the institution’s public relations officer, was not reachable for comment; neither were calls placed her returned, nor were texts returned.

Details to come…

PmoneyRg (

)