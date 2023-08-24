Unical Vice Chancellor Meets New Sports Minister in a Show of Congratulations

A high-ranking delegation representing the University of Calabar (Unical), led by Vice-Chancellor Professor Florence Obi, extended heartfelt congratulations to Senator John Enoh for his recent appointment and subsequent inauguration as the Minister for Sports Development.

It’s worth noting that Minister Enoh is an alumnus of the University of Calabar, having earned his Bachelor of Science degree in sociology and a master’s degree in Demography from the institution.

The Minister graciously expressed his gratitude to Vice-Chancellor Obi for the thoughtful visit, recognizing the significance of the esteemed delegation and the accompanying gifts.

In his statement, he said, “I am truly honoured to receive the delegation from the University of Calabar, under the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Florence Obi. Their purpose was to formally extend their congratulations on my appointment and inauguration as the Minister of Sports Development, an appointment made by His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR. Their support and gestures mean the world to me. I want to express my gratitude to Mr. Gabriel O. Egbe, Prof. E. E. Ebingha, Dr. Don Clemz Enahme, and all others who were part of this distinguished team. My special thanks also go to the Vice-Chancellor for the thoughtful gift presented on behalf of the university.” This statement was shared on his verified Facebook page.

During the visit, the delegation presented two gifts. The first bore the inscription, “Congratulations on your appointments,” while the second carried the message, “Congratulations on your swearing-in as Honourable Minister of Sports Development. CONGRATS Great Malabite. The VC Unical, management, and alumni join in congratulating Senator John Owan Enoh on his inauguration as Honorable Minister of Sports by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

What significance is the Vice Chancellor’s visit to the New Minister of Sports Development? Please feel free to share your opinion in the comment box.

