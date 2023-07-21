“Unfortunately Most African Leaders Are Puppets, Self, Shortsighted & Corrupt Homosapiens-Orezi

In response to a bold statement made in a video by Nicholas Wales, Nigerian singer-songwriter, Orezi, took to social media to express his candid views on the matter. Wales had expressed his belief that Africa would become a superpower in terms of wealth during his lifetime, an optimistic vision for the continent’s future. However, Orezi’s post addressed a more somber aspect of the current state of affairs.

The musician didn’t mince his words as he criticized African leaders, describing them as “puppets, selfish, short-sighted, and corrupt homosapiens.” With this candid remark, Orezi shed light on a prevailing sentiment among many citizens in Africa who often feel disillusioned with their political leaders and frustrated by persistent issues of corruption and mismanagement.

Orezi’s post serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that Africa faces on its path to progress. While Wales’ hopeful vision may inspire optimism, it also calls attention to the urgent need for responsible and accountable leadership to harness the continent’s vast potential for growth and prosperity.

Check out the screenshot of Orezi’ post below.

