NEWS

“Unfortunately Most African Leaders Are Puppets, Self, Shortsighted & Corrupt Homosapiens-Orezi

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read

In response to a bold statement made in a video by Nicholas Wales, Nigerian singer-songwriter, Orezi, took to social media to express his candid views on the matter. Wales had expressed his belief that Africa would become a superpower in terms of wealth during his lifetime, an optimistic vision for the continent’s future. However, Orezi’s post addressed a more somber aspect of the current state of affairs.

The musician didn’t mince his words as he criticized African leaders, describing them as “puppets, selfish, short-sighted, and corrupt homosapiens.” With this candid remark, Orezi shed light on a prevailing sentiment among many citizens in Africa who often feel disillusioned with their political leaders and frustrated by persistent issues of corruption and mismanagement.

Orezi’s post serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that Africa faces on its path to progress. While Wales’ hopeful vision may inspire optimism, it also calls attention to the urgent need for responsible and accountable leadership to harness the continent’s vast potential for growth and prosperity.

Check out the screenshot of Orezi’ post below.

Greenkai (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 40 mins ago
0 334 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Reactions Trail LP Chieftain, Yunusa Tanko’s Tweet As He Shares Video Of Obi’s Visit To Plateau

6 mins ago

Please, let our palliatives reach the common people, Governor begs LG chairmen, other politicians

16 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Release Emefiele Now Group Tells FG, Primate Ayodele warns Gov Adeleke

18 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Ex-Gov Ibori Faces Confiscation Of Over £100M To UK Govt Or Risk Another Jail Term; Police chase hoodlums, Recover Rifles With Bullets In Kaduna

28 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button