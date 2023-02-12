This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Under My Watch, The Nigerian Economy Rose From Near Collapse To Become The Largest In Africa -Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has stated that he has fulfilled all of the campaign promises he made to Nigerians in 2015.

According to PUNCH, Buhari made this revelation on Saturday while speaking through the Federal Minister of State for Education, Goodluck Nanah Opiah, at the seventh convocation of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Muhammadu Buhari emphasized that he had delivered in the areas of economy, education, security, anti-corruption, and other areas. He stated that his campaign promises focused on boosting the economy, improving security, and combating corruption.

Buhari said, “Let me remind everyone that my presidential campaign in 2015 was built on the promise of improving security, strengthening the economy, and combating corruption. I make the bold statement that we have fulfilled the three promises with immense gratitude to Almighty Allah.

“When I took office, the country was practically under siege from terrorism and other forms of insecurity. With full responsibility, I declare unequivocally that the war on terrorism has been fought and won, as all territories lost to these groups have been reclaimed. And terrorism in Nigeria is on its last legs today.

“It is also worth noting that under my leadership, Nigeria rose from the brink of economic collapse to become the African continent’s largest economy.”

