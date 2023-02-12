This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Under My Watch The Nigerian Economy Rose From Near Collapse To Become The Largest In Africa – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that he has fulfilled all his election promises made to Nigerians in 2015.

According to PUNCH, Buhari made this public through the Federal Minister of Education, Goodluck Nana Opiah, on Saturday while addressing the 7th General Assembly of the Federal University in Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State.

Muhammad Buhari highlighted achievements in the economy, education, security, the fight against corruption, and other areas. He said his campaign promises were aimed at boosting the economy, improving security, and fighting corruption.

Buhari: “I would like to remind everyone that my 2015 presidential campaign was built on promises to improve security, strengthen the economy and fight corruption. I would like to remind everyone that I have fulfilled three promises with all infinite gratitude to Almighty God, I boldly declare.”

“When I came to power, this country was practically surrounded by terrorism and other forms of unrest. I can clearly state that the war on terror has been won with all responsibility because the war on terror has recovered all the territories lost to these groups. And terrorism in Nigeria is in its final phase today.”

“It should also be noted that under my leadership, Nigeria has moved from the brink of economic collapse to becoming the largest economy on the African continent.”

Content created and supplied by: GistSports

News )

